Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, April 7

AUGUSTA, Georgia – American journeyman Charley Hoffman takes a four-stroke lead over American compatriot William McGirt into the second round of the Masters. Three-time champion Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are among a large group of players on one under par. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 a.m. ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)