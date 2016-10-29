UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Astra 2 Universitatea Craiova 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 Friday, October 28 Concordia Chiajna 1 CFR Cluj 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 13 8 3 2 18 10 27 2 Universitatea Craiova 14 8 3 3 21 15 27 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 7 2 4 16 13 23 4 CFR Cluj * 14 7 5 2 25 12 20 5 Dinamo Bucharest 14 5 5 4 24 16 20 6 FC Botosani 13 6 2 5 21 15 20 ------------------------- 7 Gaz Metan Medias 13 5 5 3 15 14 20 8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 5 4 5 15 16 19 9 FC Voluntari 13 4 3 6 19 20 15 10 FC Astra 14 3 5 6 13 20 14 11 Concordia Chiajna 14 3 4 7 7 17 13 12 CSMS Iasi 13 3 3 7 12 15 12 13 ASA Targu Mures * 13 2 2 9 11 24 2 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 13 4 2 7 13 23 0 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 ASA Targu Mures v Gaz Metan Medias (1600) CSMS Iasi v Steaua Bucharest (1830) Monday, October 31 FC Viitorul Constanta v FC Voluntari (1600) FC Botosani v ACS Poli Timisoara (1830)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.