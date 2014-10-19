Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Gaz Metan Medias 1 FC Astra 1
Steaua Bucharest 4 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Universitatea Craiova 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Saturday, October 18
CFR Cluj 2 Dinamo Bucharest 1
FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Otelul Galati 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 FCM Targu Mures 1
Friday, October 17
Politehnica Iasi 2 FC Botosani 2
Rapid Bucharest 0 Brasov 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 1 1 27 7 28
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 11 8 1 2 20 7 25
3 FC Astra 11 6 2 3 20 9 20
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 10 6 2 2 20 9 20
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 11 5 4 2 19 11 19
6 FCM Targu Mures 11 5 4 2 16 9 19
7 FC Botosani 11 5 3 3 14 16 18
8 Brasov 11 4 4 3 14 14 16
9 Gaz Metan Medias 11 3 4 4 13 15 13
10 Universitatea Craiova 11 3 4 4 10 16 13
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 3 3 5 12 14 12
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 10 3 3 4 10 16 12
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 3 2 6 11 14 11
14 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 2 5 4 11 15 11
-------------------------
15 Concordia Chiajna 11 2 4 5 9 18 10
16 Rapid Bucharest 11 2 3 6 6 15 9
17 Politehnica Iasi 11 0 5 6 7 18 5
18 Otelul Galati 11 1 2 8 4 20 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 20
Petrolul Ploiesti v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1800)