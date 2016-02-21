Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
CFR Cluj 1 FCM Targu Mures 0
Petrolul Ploiesti 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Saturday, February 20
CSMS Iasi 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 1
Dinamo Bucharest 4 Concordia Chiajna 0
Friday, February 19
FC Botosani 0 FC Astra 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 25 14 8 3 41 28 50
2 Dinamo Bucharest 25 13 8 4 35 23 47
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 25 13 7 5 48 27 46
4 Steaua Bucharest 24 12 7 5 33 21 43
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 24 12 7 5 31 24 43
6 CSMS Iasi 25 9 9 7 21 24 36
-------------------------
7 ASA Targu Mures 25 8 11 6 26 21 35
8 Universitatea Craiova 24 8 6 10 25 25 30
9 CFR Cluj * 25 8 10 7 30 25 28
10 FC Botosani 25 6 8 11 30 34 26
11 ACS Poli Timisoara 25 4 10 11 23 35 22
12 FC Voluntari 24 3 9 12 23 40 18
13 Concordia Chiajna 25 3 8 14 21 44 17
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 25 2 8 15 17 33 8
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 22
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Universitatea Craiova (1600)
FC Voluntari v Steaua Bucharest (1830)