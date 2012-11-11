Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 11 Concordia Chiajna 1 CFR Cluj 2 Brasov 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Steaua Bucharest 4 Saturday, November 10 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 4 Otelul Galati 1 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Vaslui 1 FC Astra 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Friday, November 9 Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSMS Iasi 1 Turnu Severin 1 Gloria Bistrita 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 15 12 2 1 35 11 38 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 15 9 3 3 25 18 30 3 FC Astra 15 8 4 3 30 18 28 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 15 8 4 3 26 16 28 ------------------------- 5 CFR Cluj 15 7 4 4 31 18 25 6 Petrolul Ploiesti 15 6 6 3 23 15 24 7 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 4 5 22 18 22 8 Concordia Chiajna 15 5 5 5 14 18 20 9 Rapid Bucharest 14 5 4 5 15 16 19 10 Brasov 15 5 4 6 18 22 19 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 4 6 5 17 18 18 12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 15 5 3 7 21 29 18 13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 4 3 7 15 27 15 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 15 3 7 5 17 20 14 16 CSMS Iasi 15 3 2 10 13 21 11 17 Gloria Bistrita 15 2 4 9 11 29 10 18 Turnu Severin 15 1 5 9 11 21 8 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Rapid Bucharest (1830)