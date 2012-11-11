Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
Concordia Chiajna 1 CFR Cluj 2
Brasov 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Steaua Bucharest 4
Saturday, November 10
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 4 Otelul Galati 1
Dinamo Bucharest 0 Vaslui 1
FC Astra 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1
Friday, November 9
Gaz Metan Medias 0 CSMS Iasi 1
Turnu Severin 1 Gloria Bistrita 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 15 12 2 1 35 11 38
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 15 9 3 3 25 18 30
3 FC Astra 15 8 4 3 30 18 28
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 15 8 4 3 26 16 28
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 15 7 4 4 31 18 25
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 15 6 6 3 23 15 24
7 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 4 5 22 18 22
8 Concordia Chiajna 15 5 5 5 14 18 20
9 Rapid Bucharest 14 5 4 5 15 16 19
10 Brasov 15 5 4 6 18 22 19
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 4 6 5 17 18 18
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 15 5 3 7 21 29 18
13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 4 4 7 14 23 16
14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 14 4 3 7 15 27 15
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 15 3 7 5 17 20 14
16 CSMS Iasi 15 3 2 10 13 21 11
17 Gloria Bistrita 15 2 4 9 11 29 10
18 Turnu Severin 15 1 5 9 11 21 8
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 12
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Rapid Bucharest (1830)