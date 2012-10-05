Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 5
FC Astra 1 Vaslui 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 10 8 1 1 23 10 25
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 10 7 1 2 19 13 22
3 FC Astra 11 6 3 2 25 15 21
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 11 5 4 2 20 12 19
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 9 5 2 2 16 9 17
6 CFR Cluj 10 4 4 2 21 14 16
7 Rapid Bucharest 9 4 3 2 12 10 15
8 Concordia Chiajna 10 4 2 4 12 16 14
9 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 4 2 5 14 21 14
10 Petrolul Ploiesti 10 3 4 3 18 13 13
11 Brasov 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
12 Gaz Metan Medias 10 3 3 4 10 16 12
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 2 5 3 12 11 11
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 11 3 2 6 12 23 11
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 10 1 5 4 11 14 6
16 Gloria Bistrita 10 1 3 6 7 19 6
17 CSMS Iasi 10 1 2 7 8 18 5
18 Turnu Severin 10 0 4 6 7 14 4
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 6
FC Viitorul Constanta v Petrolul Ploiesti (1400)
Turnu Severin v Rapid Bucharest (1600)
Gaz Metan Medias v Dinamo Bucharest (1830)
Sunday, October 7
Gloria Bistrita v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1500)
Steaua Bucharest v CFR Cluj (1730)
Monday, October 8
Brasov v CSMS Iasi (1600)
Concordia Chiajna v Otelul Galati (1830)