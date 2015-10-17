Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 CSMS Iasi 2 FC Voluntari 1 Dinamo Bucharest 2 FCM Targu Mures 1 Friday, October 16 FC Botosani 3 Universitatea Craiova 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Astra 13 8 3 2 23 16 27 2 Steaua Bucharest 13 7 4 2 17 9 25 3 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 6 2 17 10 24 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 13 6 5 2 21 11 23 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 6 5 2 15 11 23 6 FCM Targu Mures 14 4 7 3 13 10 19 ------------------------- 7 Universitatea Craiova 14 5 4 5 15 13 19 8 CSMS Iasi 14 4 4 6 11 18 16 9 CFR Cluj * 13 5 5 3 17 12 14 10 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 3 5 5 9 15 14 11 FC Botosani 14 2 6 6 11 17 12 12 Concordia Chiajna 13 2 4 7 13 20 10 13 FC Voluntari 14 0 6 8 9 23 6 14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 13 1 6 6 8 14 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Concordia Chiajna v FC Astra (1500) Petrolul Ploiesti v Steaua Bucharest (1730) Monday, October 19 Pandurii Targu-Jiu v ACS Poli Timisoara (1500) CFR Cluj v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.