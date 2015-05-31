May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 30
Universitatea Craiova 3 CFR Cluj 0
Friday, May 29
Dinamo Bucharest 0 FC Astra 2
FC Botosani 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Steaua Bucharest 34 22 5 7 59 23 71
-------------------------
2 FCM Targu Mures 34 20 8 6 51 25 68
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 34 16 9 9 46 29 57
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 34 15 12 7 53 27 57
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Craiova 34 14 11 9 40 34 53
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 34 14 10 10 42 30 52
7 Dinamo Bucharest 34 13 9 12 47 44 48
-------------------------
8 FC Botosani 34 12 11 11 40 43 47
-------------------------
9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 34 12 9 13 47 42 45
10 CSMS Iasi 34 11 10 13 31 39 43
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 34 11 10 13 44 54 43
12 Concordia Chiajna 34 9 14 11 39 44 41
-------------------------
R13 Gaz Metan Medias 34 8 15 11 29 34 39
R14 Brasov 34 9 9 16 33 46 36
R15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 34 8 11 15 29 41 35
R16 Rapid Bucharest 34 8 9 17 21 42 33
R17 Otelul Galati 34 7 11 16 24 45 32
R18 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 34 6 9 19 25 58 27
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
8: Europa League preliminary round
13-18: Relegation