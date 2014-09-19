Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 19 FCM Targu Mures 1 Rapid Bucharest 0 Gaz Metan Medias 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 7 6 0 1 17 4 18 ------------------------- 2 CFR Cluj 7 5 1 1 16 4 16 3 FC Astra 7 5 0 2 17 6 15 ------------------------- 4 FCM Targu Mures 8 4 3 1 13 7 15 ------------------------- 5 Petrolul Ploiesti 7 4 2 1 14 5 14 6 Dinamo Bucharest 7 3 3 1 13 8 12 7 FC Botosani 7 4 0 3 8 11 12 8 Gaz Metan Medias 8 3 2 3 10 11 11 9 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 7 3 1 3 6 11 10 10 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 7 2 2 3 8 7 8 11 Brasov 7 2 2 3 9 12 8 12 Rapid Bucharest 8 2 2 4 6 11 8 13 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 1 4 2 5 10 7 14 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 1 3 4 7 11 6 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 16 Universitatea Craiova 7 1 2 4 5 14 5 17 Politehnica Iasi 7 0 4 3 4 11 4 18 Concordia Chiajna 7 1 1 5 3 13 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 20 Concordia Chiajna v FC Botosani (1300) Otelul Galati v CFR Cluj (1530) Dinamo Bucharest v Politehnica Iasi (1800) Sunday, September 21 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Brasov (1300) FC Astra v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1530) Petrolul Ploiesti v Steaua Bucharest (1800) Monday, September 22 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Universitatea Craiova (1800)