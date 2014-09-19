Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 19
FCM Targu Mures 1 Rapid Bucharest 0
Gaz Metan Medias 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 7 6 0 1 17 4 18
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 7 5 1 1 16 4 16
3 FC Astra 7 5 0 2 17 6 15
-------------------------
4 FCM Targu Mures 8 4 3 1 13 7 15
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 7 4 2 1 14 5 14
6 Dinamo Bucharest 7 3 3 1 13 8 12
7 FC Botosani 7 4 0 3 8 11 12
8 Gaz Metan Medias 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
9 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 7 3 1 3 6 11 10
10 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
11 Brasov 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
12 Rapid Bucharest 8 2 2 4 6 11 8
13 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 1 4 2 5 10 7
14 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 1 3 4 7 11 6
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 7 1 2 4 4 9 5
16 Universitatea Craiova 7 1 2 4 5 14 5
17 Politehnica Iasi 7 0 4 3 4 11 4
18 Concordia Chiajna 7 1 1 5 3 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 20
Concordia Chiajna v FC Botosani (1300)
Otelul Galati v CFR Cluj (1530)
Dinamo Bucharest v Politehnica Iasi (1800)
Sunday, September 21
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Brasov (1300)
FC Astra v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1530)
Petrolul Ploiesti v Steaua Bucharest (1800)
Monday, September 22
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Universitatea Craiova (1800)