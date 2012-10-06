Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Turnu Severin 0 Rapid Bucharest 1 Friday, October 5 FC Astra 1 Vaslui 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 10 8 1 1 23 10 25 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 10 7 1 2 19 13 22 3 FC Astra 11 6 3 2 25 15 21 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 11 5 4 2 20 12 19 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 10 5 3 2 18 11 18 6 Rapid Bucharest 10 5 3 2 13 10 18 7 CFR Cluj 10 4 4 2 21 14 16 8 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 4 4 3 20 14 16 9 Concordia Chiajna 10 4 2 4 12 16 14 10 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 4 2 5 14 21 14 11 Brasov 10 3 4 3 15 14 13 12 Gaz Metan Medias 11 3 4 4 12 18 13 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 2 5 4 13 13 11 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 11 3 2 6 12 23 11 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 10 1 5 4 11 14 6 16 Gloria Bistrita 10 1 3 6 7 19 6 17 CSMS Iasi 10 1 2 7 8 18 5 18 Turnu Severin 11 0 4 7 7 15 4 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Gloria Bistrita v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1500) Steaua Bucharest v CFR Cluj (1730) Monday, October 8 Brasov v CSMS Iasi (1600) Concordia Chiajna v Otelul Galati (1830)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.