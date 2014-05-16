May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, May 16 Dinamo Bucharest 4 Sageata Navodari 1 FC Astra 5 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Brasov 0 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Otelul Galati 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Steaua Bucharest 32 22 9 1 69 18 75 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 33 21 6 6 66 27 69 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 32 17 13 2 50 20 64 ------------------------- 4 Dinamo Bucharest 33 16 8 9 50 33 56 ------------------------- 5 CFR Cluj 33 13 12 8 43 31 51 6 Vaslui 32 15 6 11 37 26 51 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 33 13 8 12 56 39 47 8 FC Botosani 32 12 6 14 34 49 42 9 Otelul Galati 33 12 4 17 41 50 40 10 Concordia Chiajna 32 11 7 14 35 44 40 11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 33 11 6 16 28 45 39 12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 32 9 11 12 25 30 38 13 Gaz Metan Medias 33 10 8 15 31 37 38 14 Brasov 33 9 10 14 31 39 37 ------------------------- 15 FC Viitorul Constanta 33 9 10 14 28 50 37 16 ACS Poli Timisoara 33 9 8 16 25 42 35 17 Sageata Navodari 33 9 8 16 30 53 35 R18 Corona Brasov 33 2 8 23 20 66 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated Note: Concordia Chiajna replace Rapid Bucharest which have been banned from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 17 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Vaslui (1200) Concordia Chiajna v FC Botosani (1500) Petrolul Ploiesti v Steaua Bucharest (1830)