Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 FCM Targu Mures 2 Concordia Chiajna 0 Otelul Galati 0 FC Botosani 1 Saturday, August 16 FC Astra 2 Politehnica Iasi 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Rapid Bucharest 0 Friday, August 15 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Universitatea Craiova 0 Steaua Bucharest 6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 4 4 0 0 13 2 12 ------------------------- 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 3 FC Astra 4 3 0 1 9 2 9 ------------------------- 4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 2 2 0 9 4 8 ------------------------- 5 FCM Targu Mures 4 2 2 0 7 2 8 6 Gaz Metan Medias 4 2 2 0 5 1 8 7 FC Botosani 4 2 0 2 3 7 6 8 Rapid Bucharest 4 1 2 1 4 5 5 9 CFR Cluj 3 1 1 1 4 1 4 10 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 11 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 4 1 1 2 3 9 4 12 Concordia Chiajna 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 14 Universitatea Craiova 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 ------------------------- 15 Politehnica Iasi 4 0 2 2 2 7 2 16 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 4 0 2 2 1 8 2 17 Otelul Galati 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 18 Brasov 3 0 1 2 1 7 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 18 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Brasov (1530) FC Viitorul Constanta v CFR Cluj (1800)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8