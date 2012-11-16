Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 16 CFR Cluj 0 FC Astra 2 Gloria Bistrita 1 Brasov 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 15 12 2 1 35 11 38 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 16 9 4 3 32 18 31 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 15 9 3 3 25 18 30 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 15 8 4 3 26 16 28 ------------------------- 5 Petrolul Ploiesti 16 7 6 3 25 15 27 6 CFR Cluj 16 7 4 5 31 20 25 7 Dinamo Bucharest 15 6 4 5 22 18 22 8 Rapid Bucharest 15 6 4 5 17 17 22 9 Brasov 16 5 5 6 19 23 20 10 Concordia Chiajna 15 5 5 5 14 18 20 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 15 4 6 5 17 18 18 12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 15 5 3 7 21 29 18 13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 16 4 3 9 16 31 15 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 15 3 7 5 17 20 14 16 CSMS Iasi 15 3 2 10 13 21 11 17 Gloria Bistrita 16 2 5 9 12 30 11 18 Turnu Severin 15 1 5 9 11 21 8 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 17 CSMS Iasi v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1700) FC Viitorul Constanta v Dinamo Bucharest (1930) Sunday, November 18 Steaua Bucharest v Turnu Severin (1830) Monday, November 19 Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Concordia Chiajna (1700) Otelul Galati v Vaslui (1800) Rapid Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1930)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.