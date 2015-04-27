April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 27
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1
Sunday, April 26
FC Astra 1 Gaz Metan Medias 2
Otelul Galati 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Saturday, April 25
FC Botosani 0 CSMS Iasi 0
FCM Targu Mures 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Steaua Bucharest 3
Friday, April 24
Concordia Chiajna 2 Universitatea Craiova 2
Dinamo Bucharest 1 CFR Cluj 1
Brasov 1 Rapid Bucharest 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 28 19 3 6 49 17 60
-------------------------
2 FCM Targu Mures 28 17 8 3 41 18 59
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 28 13 9 6 37 20 48
-------------------------
4 Universitatea Craiova 28 12 11 5 34 27 47
-------------------------
5 FC Astra 28 10 11 7 39 23 41
6 Dinamo Bucharest 28 11 8 9 38 35 41
7 FC Viitorul Constanta 28 11 8 9 38 37 41
8 FC Botosani 28 11 8 9 31 30 41
9 CSMS Iasi 28 9 8 11 26 31 35
10 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 28 8 8 12 33 36 32
11 Concordia Chiajna 28 6 13 9 30 36 31
12 Gaz Metan Medias 28 6 11 11 24 32 29
-------------------------
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 28 7 8 13 24 36 29
14 Brasov 28 7 7 14 26 39 28
15 Rapid Bucharest 28 7 7 14 16 33 28
16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 28 5 9 14 21 45 24
17 Otelul Galati 28 4 9 15 14 37 21
18 CFR Cluj * 28 12 8 8 33 22 20
-------------------------
* Deducted 24 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation