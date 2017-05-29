Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, May 29 Concordia Chiajna 2 FC Botosani 1 Sunday, May 28 ACS Poli Timisoara 3 ASA Targu Mures 1 Friday, May 26 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Gaz Metan Medias 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSMS Iasi 12 7 5 0 14 3 41 2 Gaz Metan Medias 13 4 6 3 15 9 38 3 FC Voluntari 12 6 3 3 16 14 36 4 FC Botosani 13 3 5 5 13 11 30 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 4 5 4 11 16 27 ------------------------- 6 Concordia Chiajna 13 3 4 6 13 18 26 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 5 4 4 14 12 26 R8 ASA Targu Mures 13 1 4 8 4 17 13 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
