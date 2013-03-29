Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 29 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Concordia Chiajna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 23 19 2 2 55 18 59 ------------------------- 2 FC Astra 23 14 5 4 47 21 47 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 23 13 5 5 36 28 44 ------------------------- 4 Petrolul Ploiesti 23 11 8 4 32 19 41 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 23 11 6 6 36 26 39 6 Vaslui 23 10 7 6 32 22 37 7 CFR Cluj 23 9 8 6 38 26 35 8 Rapid Bucharest 23 8 7 8 22 23 31 9 Brasov 23 8 6 9 30 34 30 10 Gaz Metan Medias 23 7 6 10 26 34 27 11 Otelul Galati 23 7 7 9 26 30 26 12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 24 6 7 11 21 36 25 13 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 7 11 21 37 25 14 FC Viitorul Constanta 23 4 11 8 26 34 23 ------------------------- 15 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 23 5 6 12 28 42 21 16 CSMS Iasi 23 5 4 14 21 32 19 17 Turnu Severin 23 3 8 12 21 32 17 18 Gloria Bistrita 23 3 8 12 17 41 17 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 30 Gaz Metan Medias v Brasov (1700) Rapid Bucharest v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1930) Sunday, March 31 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Turnu Severin (1400) Petrolul Ploiesti v CFR Cluj (1500) Dinamo Bucharest v FC Astra (1730) Monday, April 1 CSMS Iasi v Gloria Bistrita (1600) Vaslui v FC Viitorul Constanta (1630) Otelul Galati v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.