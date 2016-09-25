Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
ACS Poli Timisoara 0 ASA Targu Mures 1
FC Voluntari 2 Steaua Bucharest 3
Saturday, September 24
Dinamo Bucharest 0 Concordia Chiajna 1
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Botosani 0
Friday, September 23
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 10 7 2 1 15 7 23
2 Universitatea Craiova 10 6 2 2 14 9 20
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 5 2 3 13 11 17
4 FC Botosani 10 5 1 4 18 12 16
5 Dinamo Bucharest 10 4 4 2 16 10 16
6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 10 4 3 3 12 9 15
-------------------------
7 CSMS Iasi 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
8 Gaz Metan Medias 9 3 3 3 10 11 12
9 FC Voluntari 10 3 2 5 16 17 11
10 Concordia Chiajna 10 3 2 5 5 12 11
11 CFR Cluj * 9 4 4 1 17 7 10
12 FC Astra 9 2 2 5 9 16 8
13 ASA Targu Mures * 10 2 0 8 8 19 0
14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 10 1 2 7 9 23 -9
-------------------------
** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 26
CFR Cluj v Gaz Metan Medias (1500)
FC Astra v CSMS Iasi (1730)