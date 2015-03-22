Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 CFR Cluj 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Steaua Bucharest 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Saturday, March 21 Brasov 1 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Rapid Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 0 Universitatea Craiova 0 FC Astra 0 Friday, March 20 FC Botosani 1 FCM Targu Mures 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 23 17 2 4 43 13 53 ------------------------- 2 FCM Targu Mures 23 13 7 3 32 13 46 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 23 12 7 4 34 16 43 ------------------------- 4 FC Astra 23 10 9 4 37 17 39 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Craiova 23 10 9 4 27 23 39 6 Dinamo Bucharest 23 10 5 8 35 33 35 7 FC Botosani 23 8 6 9 25 30 30 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 23 7 8 8 31 32 29 9 Brasov 23 7 6 10 24 32 27 10 Concordia Chiajna 22 5 11 6 25 27 26 11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 23 6 7 10 28 32 25 12 CSMS Iasi 22 6 7 9 21 28 25 ------------------------- 13 Gaz Metan Medias 23 5 9 9 21 28 24 14 Rapid Bucharest 23 5 7 11 12 27 22 15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 22 4 8 10 21 28 20 16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 22 3 7 12 16 40 16 17 Otelul Galati 23 2 9 12 9 32 15 18 CFR Cluj * 23 10 6 7 28 18 12 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 23 Concordia Chiajna v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1600) CSMS Iasi v Universitatea Cluj-Napoca (1830)
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.