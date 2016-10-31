Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
FC Botosani 2 ACS Poli Timisoara 0
FC Viitorul Constanta 2 FC Voluntari 1
Sunday, October 30
ASA Targu Mures 1 Gaz Metan Medias 3
CSMS Iasi 0 Steaua Bucharest 2
Saturday, October 29
Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Astra 2
Universitatea Craiova 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Friday, October 28
Concordia Chiajna 1 CFR Cluj 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 14 9 3 2 20 10 30
2 Universitatea Craiova 14 8 3 3 21 15 27
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 8 2 4 18 14 26
4 FC Botosani 14 7 2 5 23 15 23
5 Gaz Metan Medias 14 6 5 3 18 15 23
6 CFR Cluj * 14 7 5 2 25 12 20
-------------------------
7 Dinamo Bucharest 14 5 5 4 24 16 20
8 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 5 4 5 15 16 19
9 FC Voluntari 14 4 3 7 20 22 15
10 FC Astra 14 3 5 6 13 20 14
11 Concordia Chiajna 14 3 4 7 7 17 13
12 CSMS Iasi 14 3 3 8 12 17 12
13 ASA Targu Mures * 14 2 2 10 12 27 2
14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 14 4 2 8 13 25 0
-------------------------
** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off