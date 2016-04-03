BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Steaua Bucharest 2 ASA Targu Mures 1 Friday, April 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Astra 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 5 4 1 0 9 3 35 2 FC Astra 4 3 0 1 7 3 35 ------------------------- 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 4 1 2 1 4 3 29 4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 0 3 1 3 6 27 ------------------------- 5 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 0 2 2 3 7 25 ------------------------- 6 ASA Targu Mures 5 0 2 3 2 6 21 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 4 FC Viitorul Constanta v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.