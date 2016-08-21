Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 CFR Cluj 5 FC Astra 1 FC Voluntari 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Saturday, August 20 ASA Targu Mures 0 Concordia Chiajna 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Friday, August 19 CSMS Iasi 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Bucharest 5 3 2 0 10 4 11 2 Steaua Bucharest 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 3 Universitatea Craiova 4 3 0 1 7 4 9 4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 FC Voluntari 5 2 1 2 9 6 7 6 CSMS Iasi 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 ------------------------- 7 FC Viitorul Constanta 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 8 FC Botosani 4 2 0 2 10 7 6 9 Gaz Metan Medias 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 10 Concordia Chiajna 5 2 0 3 2 7 6 11 FC Astra 5 1 1 3 6 12 4 12 CFR Cluj * 5 2 2 1 9 5 2 13 ASA Targu Mures * 5 0 0 5 3 11 -6 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 4 0 0 4 3 13 -14 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Gaz Metan Medias v FC Botosani (1530) ACS Poli Timisoara v Universitatea Craiova (1800)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)