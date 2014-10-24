Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 24
Brasov 2 Universitatea Craiova 3
Otelul Galati 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 1 1 27 7 28
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 11 8 1 2 20 7 25
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 7 2 2 22 9 23
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 11 6 2 3 20 9 20
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 11 5 4 2 19 11 19
6 FCM Targu Mures 11 5 4 2 16 9 19
7 FC Botosani 11 5 3 3 14 16 18
8 Brasov 12 4 4 4 16 17 16
9 Universitatea Craiova 12 4 4 4 13 18 16
10 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 5 4 14 16 14
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 3 3 5 12 14 12
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 11 3 3 5 10 18 12
-------------------------
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 3 2 6 11 14 11
14 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 2 5 4 11 15 11
15 Concordia Chiajna 11 2 4 5 9 18 10
16 Rapid Bucharest 11 2 3 6 6 15 9
17 Otelul Galati 12 1 3 8 5 21 6
18 Politehnica Iasi 11 0 5 6 7 18 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Politehnica Iasi (1300)
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v FC Viitorul Constanta (1530)
FC Botosani v Rapid Bucharest (1800)
Sunday, October 26
Concordia Chiajna v CFR Cluj (1330)
Dinamo Bucharest v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1530)
FCM Targu Mures v Steaua Bucharest (1800)
Monday, October 27
FC Astra v Petrolul Ploiesti (1900)