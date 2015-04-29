April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Steaua Bucharest 0 FCM Targu Mures 1 Universitatea Craiova 0 Brasov 1 Tuesday, April 28 CFR Cluj 2 Concordia Chiajna 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Rapid Bucharest 2 FC Botosani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCM Targu Mures 29 18 8 3 42 18 62 ------------------------- 2 Steaua Bucharest 29 19 3 7 49 18 60 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 28 13 9 6 37 20 48 ------------------------- 4 Universitatea Craiova 29 12 11 6 34 28 47 ------------------------- 5 FC Viitorul Constanta 29 11 9 9 39 38 42 6 FC Botosani 29 11 9 9 33 32 42 7 FC Astra 28 10 11 7 39 23 41 8 Dinamo Bucharest 29 11 8 10 40 38 41 9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 29 9 8 12 36 38 35 10 CSMS Iasi 28 9 8 11 26 31 35 11 Concordia Chiajna 29 6 13 10 31 38 31 12 Brasov 29 8 7 14 27 39 31 ------------------------- 13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 29 7 9 13 25 37 30 14 Gaz Metan Medias 28 6 11 11 24 32 29 15 Rapid Bucharest 29 7 8 14 18 35 29 16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 28 5 9 14 21 45 24 17 CFR Cluj * 29 13 8 8 35 23 23 18 Otelul Galati 28 4 9 15 14 37 21 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 30 Gaz Metan Medias v Otelul Galati (1400) CSMS Iasi v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1615) Petrolul Ploiesti v FC Astra (1830)