April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 29
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1
Steaua Bucharest 0 FCM Targu Mures 1
Universitatea Craiova 0 Brasov 1
Tuesday, April 28
CFR Cluj 2 Concordia Chiajna 1
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Dinamo Bucharest 2
Rapid Bucharest 2 FC Botosani 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FCM Targu Mures 29 18 8 3 42 18 62
-------------------------
2 Steaua Bucharest 29 19 3 7 49 18 60
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 28 13 9 6 37 20 48
-------------------------
4 Universitatea Craiova 29 12 11 6 34 28 47
-------------------------
5 FC Viitorul Constanta 29 11 9 9 39 38 42
6 FC Botosani 29 11 9 9 33 32 42
7 FC Astra 28 10 11 7 39 23 41
8 Dinamo Bucharest 29 11 8 10 40 38 41
9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 29 9 8 12 36 38 35
10 CSMS Iasi 28 9 8 11 26 31 35
11 Concordia Chiajna 29 6 13 10 31 38 31
12 Brasov 29 8 7 14 27 39 31
-------------------------
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 29 7 9 13 25 37 30
14 Gaz Metan Medias 28 6 11 11 24 32 29
15 Rapid Bucharest 29 7 8 14 18 35 29
16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 28 5 9 14 21 45 24
17 CFR Cluj * 29 13 8 8 35 23 23
18 Otelul Galati 28 4 9 15 14 37 21
-------------------------
* Deducted 24 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 30
Gaz Metan Medias v Otelul Galati (1400)
CSMS Iasi v Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt (1615)
Petrolul Ploiesti v FC Astra (1830)