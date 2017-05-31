Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
May 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 31 CSMS Iasi 1 FC Voluntari 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSMS Iasi 13 7 6 0 15 4 42 2 Gaz Metan Medias 13 4 6 3 15 9 38 3 FC Voluntari 13 6 4 3 17 15 37 4 FC Botosani 13 3 5 5 13 11 30 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 13 4 5 4 11 16 27 ------------------------- 6 Concordia Chiajna 13 3 4 6 13 18 26 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 13 5 4 4 14 12 26 R8 ASA Targu Mures 13 1 4 8 4 17 13 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 4 ASA Targu Mures v CSMS Iasi (1300) FC Botosani v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1300) FC Voluntari v Concordia Chiajna (1300) Gaz Metan Medias v ACS Poli Timisoara (1300)
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.