Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 19
CFR Cluj 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 ACS Poli Timisoara 1
Sunday, October 18
Concordia Chiajna 0 FC Astra 2
Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Steaua Bucharest 0
Saturday, October 17
CSMS Iasi 2 FC Voluntari 1
Dinamo Bucharest 2 FCM Targu Mures 1
Friday, October 16
FC Botosani 3 Universitatea Craiova 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 14 9 3 2 25 16 30
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 14 7 5 2 23 12 26
3 Steaua Bucharest 14 7 5 2 17 9 26
4 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 7 5 2 18 12 26
5 Dinamo Bucharest 14 6 6 2 17 10 24
6 FCM Targu Mures 14 4 7 3 13 10 19
-------------------------
7 Universitatea Craiova 14 5 4 5 15 13 19
8 CSMS Iasi 14 4 4 6 11 18 16
9 CFR Cluj * 14 5 5 4 18 14 14
10 ACS Poli Timisoara 14 3 5 6 10 18 14
11 FC Botosani 14 2 6 6 11 17 12
12 Concordia Chiajna 14 2 4 8 13 22 10
13 FC Voluntari 14 0 6 8 9 23 6
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 14 1 7 6 8 14 4
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off