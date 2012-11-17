Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 17
CSMS Iasi 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Friday, November 16
CFR Cluj 0 FC Astra 2
Gloria Bistrita 1 Brasov 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 15 12 2 1 35 11 38
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 16 9 4 3 32 18 31
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 15 9 3 3 25 18 30
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 15 8 4 3 26 16 28
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 16 7 6 3 25 15 27
6 CFR Cluj 16 7 4 5 31 20 25
7 Dinamo Bucharest 16 6 5 5 23 19 23
8 Rapid Bucharest 15 6 4 5 17 17 22
9 Brasov 16 5 5 6 19 23 20
10 Concordia Chiajna 15 5 5 5 14 18 20
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 16 4 7 5 18 19 19
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 16 5 3 8 21 30 18
13 Gaz Metan Medias 15 4 4 7 14 23 16
14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 16 4 3 9 16 31 15
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 15 3 7 5 17 20 14
16 CSMS Iasi 16 4 2 10 14 21 14
17 Gloria Bistrita 16 2 5 9 12 30 11
18 Turnu Severin 15 1 5 9 11 21 8
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 18
Steaua Bucharest v Turnu Severin (1830)
Monday, November 19
Pandurii Targu-Jiu v Concordia Chiajna (1700)
Otelul Galati v Vaslui (1800)
Rapid Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (1930)