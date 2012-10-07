Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Gloria Bistrita 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3
Steaua Bucharest 1 CFR Cluj 0
Saturday, October 6
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 2
Gaz Metan Medias 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2
Turnu Severin 0 Rapid Bucharest 1
Friday, October 5
FC Astra 1 Vaslui 1
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 1 1 24 10 28
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 8 1 2 22 14 25
3 FC Astra 11 6 3 2 25 15 21
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 11 5 4 2 20 12 19
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 10 5 3 2 18 11 18
6 Rapid Bucharest 10 5 3 2 13 10 18
7 CFR Cluj 11 4 4 3 21 15 16
8 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 4 4 3 20 14 16
9 Concordia Chiajna 10 4 2 4 12 16 14
10 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 4 2 5 14 21 14
11 Brasov 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
12 Gaz Metan Medias 11 3 4 4 12 18 13
13 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 2 5 4 13 13 11
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 11 3 2 6 12 23 11
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 10 1 5 4 11 14 6
16 Gloria Bistrita 11 1 3 7 8 22 6
17 CSMS Iasi 10 1 2 7 8 18 5
18 Turnu Severin 11 0 4 7 7 15 4
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 8
Brasov v CSMS Iasi (1600)
Concordia Chiajna v Otelul Galati (1830)