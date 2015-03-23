March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, March 23 Concordia Chiajna 0 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 CSMS Iasi 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Sunday, March 22 CFR Cluj 0 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Steaua Bucharest 4 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Saturday, March 21 Brasov 1 Dinamo Bucharest 0 Rapid Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 0 Universitatea Craiova 0 FC Astra 0 Friday, March 20 FC Botosani 1 FCM Targu Mures 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 23 17 2 4 43 13 53 ------------------------- 2 FCM Targu Mures 23 13 7 3 32 13 46 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 23 12 7 4 34 16 43 ------------------------- 4 FC Astra 23 10 9 4 37 17 39 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Craiova 23 10 9 4 27 23 39 6 Dinamo Bucharest 23 10 5 8 35 33 35 7 FC Botosani 23 8 6 9 25 30 30 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 23 7 8 8 31 32 29 9 CSMS Iasi 23 7 7 9 23 28 28 10 Brasov 23 7 6 10 24 32 27 11 Concordia Chiajna 23 5 11 7 25 28 26 12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 23 6 7 10 28 32 25 ------------------------- 13 Gaz Metan Medias 23 5 9 9 21 28 24 14 Rapid Bucharest 23 5 7 11 12 27 22 15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 23 4 8 11 21 30 20 16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 23 4 7 12 17 40 19 17 Otelul Galati 23 2 9 12 9 32 15 18 CFR Cluj * 23 10 6 7 28 18 12 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation