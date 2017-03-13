March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, March 13
Gaz Metan Medias 2 ASA Targu Mures 0
Sunday, March 12
FC Voluntari 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Saturday, March 11
CSMS Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna 1
Friday, March 10
FC Botosani 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 1 0 0 2 0 23
2 CSMS Iasi 1 1 0 0 3 1 18
3 FC Botosani 1 0 0 1 1 2 16
4 FC Voluntari 1 0 1 0 1 1 16
5 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 0 1 1 3 13
-------------------------
6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 0 1 0 1 1 11
-------------------------
7 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 1 0 0 2 1 10
8 ASA Targu Mures 1 0 0 1 0 2 6
6: Relegation play-off
7-8: Relegation