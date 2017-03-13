March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, March 13
FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0
Sunday, March 12
Steaua Bucharest 2 CFR Cluj 0
Saturday, March 11
FC Astra 0 Universitatea Craiova 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 27
2 Steaua Bucharest 1 1 0 0 2 0 27
-------------------------
3 FC Astra 1 0 1 0 0 0 23
4 Universitatea Craiova 1 0 1 0 0 0 23
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 1 0 0 1 0 2 22
-------------------------
6 Dinamo Bucharest 1 0 1 0 0 0 22
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup