Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 8 Concordia Chiajna 0 Otelul Galati 0 Brasov 1 CSMS Iasi 0 Sunday, October 7 Gloria Bistrita 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Steaua Bucharest 1 CFR Cluj 0 Saturday, October 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Turnu Severin 0 Rapid Bucharest 1 Friday, October 5 FC Astra 1 Vaslui 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 11 9 1 1 24 10 28 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 8 1 2 22 14 25 3 FC Astra 11 6 3 2 25 15 21 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 11 5 4 2 20 12 19 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 10 5 3 2 18 11 18 6 Rapid Bucharest 10 5 3 2 13 10 18 7 CFR Cluj 11 4 4 3 21 15 16 8 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 4 4 3 20 14 16 9 Brasov 11 4 4 3 16 14 16 10 Concordia Chiajna 11 4 3 4 12 16 15 11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 11 4 2 5 14 21 14 12 Gaz Metan Medias 11 3 4 4 12 18 13 13 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 2 5 4 13 13 11 14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 11 3 2 6 12 23 11 ------------------------- 15 Otelul Galati 11 1 6 4 11 14 7 16 Gloria Bistrita 11 1 3 7 8 22 6 17 CSMS Iasi 11 1 2 8 8 19 5 18 Turnu Severin 11 0 4 7 7 15 4 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation