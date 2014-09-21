Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Brasov 2
FC Astra 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Steaua Bucharest 3
Saturday, September 20
Concordia Chiajna 3 FC Botosani 3
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Politehnica Iasi 0
Otelul Galati 0 CFR Cluj 1
Friday, September 19
FCM Targu Mures 1 Rapid Bucharest 0
Gaz Metan Medias 3 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 8 7 0 1 20 6 21
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 8 6 1 1 17 4 19
3 FC Astra 8 6 0 2 19 7 18
-------------------------
4 Dinamo Bucharest 8 4 3 1 14 8 15
-------------------------
5 FCM Targu Mures 8 4 3 1 13 7 15
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 8 4 2 2 16 8 14
7 FC Botosani 8 4 1 3 11 14 13
8 Gaz Metan Medias 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
9 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 8 3 2 3 8 13 11
10 Brasov 8 2 3 3 11 14 9
11 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
12 Rapid Bucharest 8 2 2 4 6 11 8
13 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 8 1 4 3 6 12 7
14 FC Viitorul Constanta 8 1 3 4 7 11 6
-------------------------
15 Otelul Galati 8 1 2 5 4 10 5
16 Universitatea Craiova 7 1 2 4 5 14 5
17 Concordia Chiajna 8 1 2 5 6 16 5
18 Politehnica Iasi 8 0 4 4 4 12 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 22
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Universitatea Craiova (1800)