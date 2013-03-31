March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 31
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 Turnu Severin 0
Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Astra 0
Petrolul Ploiesti 1 CFR Cluj 1
Saturday, March 30
Gaz Metan Medias 0 Brasov 0
Rapid Bucharest 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0
Friday, March 29
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Concordia Chiajna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 23 19 2 2 55 18 59
-------------------------
2 FC Astra 24 14 5 5 47 22 47
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 24 13 5 6 36 30 44
-------------------------
4 Petrolul Ploiesti 24 11 9 4 33 20 42
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 24 12 6 6 37 26 42
6 Vaslui 23 10 7 6 32 22 37
7 CFR Cluj 24 9 9 6 39 27 36
8 Rapid Bucharest 24 9 7 8 24 23 34
9 Brasov 24 8 7 9 30 34 31
10 Gaz Metan Medias 24 7 7 10 26 34 28
11 Otelul Galati 23 7 7 9 26 30 26
12 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 24 6 7 11 21 36 25
13 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 7 11 21 37 25
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 24 6 6 12 29 42 24
-------------------------
15 FC Viitorul Constanta 23 4 11 8 26 34 23
16 CSMS Iasi 23 5 4 14 21 32 19
17 Turnu Severin 24 3 8 13 21 33 17
18 Gloria Bistrita 23 3 8 12 17 41 17
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 1
CSMS Iasi v Gloria Bistrita (1600)
Vaslui v FC Viitorul Constanta (1630)
Otelul Galati v Steaua Bucharest (1830)