Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Concordia Chiajna 0 Universitatea Craiova 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 20 12 3 5 26 18 39 2 Gaz Metan Medias 20 10 7 3 33 20 37 3 Steaua Bucharest 20 11 4 5 26 16 37 4 Universitatea Craiova 21 11 4 6 28 21 37 5 Dinamo Bucharest 20 9 5 6 32 25 32 6 CFR Cluj * 20 10 6 4 33 18 30 ------------------------- 7 FC Astra 20 7 5 8 20 25 26 8 FC Botosani 20 7 4 9 24 22 25 9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 20 6 6 8 22 29 24 10 FC Voluntari 20 6 4 10 25 28 22 11 CSMS Iasi 20 6 4 10 19 22 22 12 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 5 12 11 26 17 13 ASA Targu Mures * 20 4 3 13 16 33 9 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 20 6 4 10 21 33 8 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 FC Voluntari v CFR Cluj (1200) Steaua Bucharest v ACS Poli Timisoara (1830) Sunday, December 18 ASA Targu Mures v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) CSMS Iasi v Dinamo Bucharest (1830) Monday, December 19 Gaz Metan Medias v FC Astra (1600) FC Viitorul Constanta v FC Botosani (1830)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.