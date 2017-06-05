Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
June 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, June 5 ASA Targu Mures 1 CSMS Iasi 1 Sunday, June 4 FC Botosani 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 FC Voluntari 0 Concordia Chiajna 1 Gaz Metan Medias 2 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSMS Iasi 14 7 7 0 16 5 43 2 Gaz Metan Medias 14 4 7 3 17 11 39 3 FC Voluntari 14 6 4 4 17 16 37 4 FC Botosani 14 4 5 5 15 12 33 5 Concordia Chiajna 14 4 4 6 14 18 29 ------------------------- 6 ACS Poli Timisoara 14 5 5 4 16 14 27 ------------------------- R7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 14 4 5 5 12 18 27 R8 ASA Targu Mures 14 1 5 8 5 18 14 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.