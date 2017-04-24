April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 24
CSMS Iasi 0 ASA Targu Mures 0
Friday, April 21
Concordia Chiajna 0 FC Voluntari 2
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 FC Botosani 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CSMS Iasi 7 4 3 0 8 2 30
2 Gaz Metan Medias 7 2 3 2 8 7 29
3 FC Botosani 7 2 3 2 9 6 25
4 FC Voluntari 7 2 3 2 7 8 24
5 ACS Poli Timisoara 7 4 2 1 7 3 21
-------------------------
6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 7 1 4 2 5 8 17
-------------------------
7 Concordia Chiajna 7 0 3 4 4 10 16
8 ASA Targu Mures 7 1 3 3 3 7 12
6: Relegation play-off
7-8: Relegation