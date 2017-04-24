April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 24
FCSB 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Saturday, April 22
FC Astra 0 CFR Cluj 1
Universitatea Craiova 2 Dinamo Bucharest 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FCSB 7 4 2 1 10 5 38
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 7 2 3 2 7 6 35
-------------------------
3 Dinamo Bucharest 7 3 3 1 9 6 33
4 CFR Cluj 7 3 2 2 8 7 33
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Craiova 7 1 3 3 5 10 28
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 7 1 1 5 7 12 26
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup