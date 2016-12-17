Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 FC Voluntari 2 CFR Cluj 1 Steaua Bucharest 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 0 Friday, December 16 Concordia Chiajna 0 Universitatea Craiova 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 21 12 4 5 27 16 40 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 20 12 3 5 26 18 39 3 Gaz Metan Medias 20 10 7 3 33 20 37 4 Universitatea Craiova 21 11 4 6 28 21 37 5 Dinamo Bucharest 20 9 5 6 32 25 32 6 CFR Cluj * 21 10 6 5 34 20 30 ------------------------- 7 FC Astra 20 7 5 8 20 25 26 8 FC Voluntari 21 7 4 10 27 29 25 9 FC Botosani 20 7 4 9 24 22 25 10 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 20 6 6 8 22 29 24 11 CSMS Iasi 20 6 4 10 19 22 22 12 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 5 12 11 26 17 13 ASA Targu Mures * 20 4 3 13 16 33 9 14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 21 6 4 11 21 34 8 ------------------------- ** Deducted 14 points. * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 ASA Targu Mures v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1600) CSMS Iasi v Dinamo Bucharest (1830) Monday, December 19 Gaz Metan Medias v FC Astra (1600) FC Viitorul Constanta v FC Botosani (1830)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------