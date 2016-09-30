Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
ASA Targu Mures 1 CFR Cluj 3
CSMS Iasi 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 10 7 2 1 15 7 23
2 Universitatea Craiova 10 6 2 2 14 9 20
3 FC Viitorul Constanta 10 5 2 3 13 11 17
4 FC Botosani 10 5 1 4 18 12 16
5 Dinamo Bucharest 10 4 4 2 16 10 16
6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 10 4 3 3 12 9 15
-------------------------
7 CFR Cluj * 11 5 5 1 21 9 14
8 Gaz Metan Medias 10 3 4 3 11 12 13
9 CSMS Iasi 11 3 3 5 11 12 12
10 FC Voluntari 10 3 2 5 16 17 11
11 FC Astra 10 3 2 5 10 16 11
12 Concordia Chiajna 10 3 2 5 5 12 11
13 ASA Targu Mures * 11 2 0 9 9 22 0
14 ACS Poli Timisoara ** 11 2 2 7 10 23 -6
-------------------------
** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Gaz Metan Medias v FC Voluntari (1500)
FC Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)
Sunday, October 2
FC Viitorul Constanta v FC Astra (1500)
Steaua Bucharest v Universitatea Craiova (1730)
Monday, October 3
Concordia Chiajna v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1730)