Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 19
Otelul Galati 2 Vaslui 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 Concordia Chiajna 1
Rapid Bucharest 2 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Sunday, November 18
Steaua Bucharest 2 Turnu Severin 1
Saturday, November 17
CSMS Iasi 1 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Friday, November 16
CFR Cluj 0 FC Astra 2
Gloria Bistrita 1 Brasov 1
Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 16 13 2 1 37 12 41
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 16 10 3 3 27 19 33
3 FC Astra 16 9 4 3 32 18 31
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 16 8 4 4 26 18 28
-------------------------
5 Petrolul Ploiesti 16 7 6 3 25 15 27
6 CFR Cluj 16 7 4 5 31 20 25
7 Rapid Bucharest 16 7 4 5 19 18 25
8 Dinamo Bucharest 16 6 5 5 23 19 23
9 Brasov 16 5 5 6 19 23 20
10 Concordia Chiajna 16 5 5 6 15 20 20
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 16 4 7 5 18 19 19
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 16 5 3 8 21 30 18
13 Otelul Galati 16 4 7 5 19 20 17
14 Gaz Metan Medias 16 4 4 8 15 25 16
-------------------------
15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 16 4 3 9 16 31 15
16 CSMS Iasi 16 4 2 10 14 21 14
17 Gloria Bistrita 16 2 5 9 12 30 11
18 Turnu Severin 16 1 5 10 12 23 8
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation