Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Concordia Chiajna 1 CFR Cluj 1
Dinamo Bucharest 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2
FCM Targu Mures 1 Steaua Bucharest 0
Saturday, October 25
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 2 Politehnica Iasi 2
FC Botosani 3 Rapid Bucharest 0
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Friday, October 24
Brasov 2 Universitatea Craiova 3
Otelul Galati 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 12 9 1 2 27 8 28
-------------------------
2 CFR Cluj 12 8 2 2 21 8 26
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 7 2 2 22 9 23
-------------------------
4 Dinamo Bucharest 12 6 4 2 22 13 22
-------------------------
5 FCM Targu Mures 12 6 4 2 17 9 22
6 FC Botosani 12 6 3 3 17 16 21
7 FC Astra 11 6 2 3 20 9 20
8 Brasov 12 4 4 4 16 17 16
9 Universitatea Craiova 12 4 4 4 13 18 16
10 Gaz Metan Medias 12 3 5 4 14 16 14
11 FC Viitorul Constanta 12 3 4 5 14 16 13
12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 12 3 4 5 12 20 13
-------------------------
13 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 12 3 3 6 13 16 12
14 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
15 Concordia Chiajna 12 2 5 5 10 19 11
16 Rapid Bucharest 12 2 3 7 6 18 9
17 Politehnica Iasi 12 0 6 6 9 20 6
18 Otelul Galati 12 1 3 8 5 21 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 27
FC Astra v Petrolul Ploiesti (1900)