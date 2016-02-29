Feb 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 29
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3
Sunday, February 28
Concordia Chiajna 1 FC Voluntari 2
FC Astra 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Saturday, February 27
FCM Targu Mures 1 FC Botosani 0
Steaua Bucharest 1 CSMS Iasi 1
Universitatea Craiova 0 CFR Cluj 1
Friday, February 26
ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 26 14 9 3 42 29 51
2 Dinamo Bucharest 26 13 9 4 36 24 48
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 26 13 8 5 35 26 47
4 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 13 7 6 49 30 46
5 Steaua Bucharest 26 12 8 6 35 25 44
6 ASA Targu Mures 26 9 11 6 27 21 38
-------------------------
7 CSMS Iasi 26 9 10 7 22 25 37
8 Universitatea Craiova 26 8 7 11 26 27 31
9 CFR Cluj * 26 9 10 7 31 25 31
10 FC Botosani 26 6 8 12 30 35 26
11 ACS Poli Timisoara 26 5 10 11 24 35 25
12 FC Voluntari 26 5 9 12 28 42 24
13 Concordia Chiajna 26 3 8 15 22 46 17
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 26 2 8 16 17 34 8
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off