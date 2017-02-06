Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, February 6
ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Sunday, February 5
CFR Cluj 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
FC Botosani 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Saturday, February 4
Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Universitatea Craiova 5 FC Voluntari 0
Friday, February 3
FC Astra 1 ASA Targu Mures 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 CSMS Iasi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 22 14 3 5 31 20 45
2 Steaua Bucharest 22 12 5 5 28 17 41
3 Universitatea Craiova 22 12 4 6 33 21 40
4 Gaz Metan Medias * 22 10 8 4 34 22 35
5 Dinamo Bucharest 22 9 5 8 34 30 32
6 FC Astra 22 9 5 8 22 25 32
-------------------------
7 CFR Cluj ** 22 10 7 5 35 21 31
8 CSMS Iasi 22 7 5 10 23 24 26
9 FC Botosani 22 7 5 10 26 26 26
10 FC Voluntari 22 7 4 11 27 34 25
11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 22 6 7 9 23 33 19
12 Concordia Chiajna 22 4 6 12 12 27 18
13 ACS Poli Timisoara **** 22 6 5 11 22 35 9
14 ASA Targu Mures *** 22 5 3 14 19 34 9
-------------------------
** Deducted 6 points.
*** Deducted 9 points.
**** Deducted 14 points.
* Deducted 3 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off