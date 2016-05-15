Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 15 CSMS Iasi 2 Concordia Chiajna 3 Friday, May 13 CFR Cluj 2 FC Voluntari 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSMS Iasi 11 4 4 3 11 9 35 2 CFR Cluj 11 5 4 2 20 7 33 3 Universitatea Craiova 10 5 2 3 13 9 33 4 FC Botosani 10 4 3 3 18 16 28 5 Concordia Chiajna 11 5 4 2 15 11 28 ------------------------- 6 FC Voluntari 11 3 1 7 11 19 22 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 10 1 4 5 9 21 20 8 Petrolul Ploiesti 10 3 2 5 6 11 15 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 16 Petrolul Ploiesti v ACS Poli Timisoara (1500) FC Botosani v Universitatea Craiova (1730)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S