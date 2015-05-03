May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 FC Astra 3
Dinamo Bucharest 1 Steaua Bucharest 3
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Saturday, May 2
FC Botosani 2 Universitatea Craiova 0
Brasov 2 CFR Cluj 2
FCM Targu Mures 6 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Friday, May 1
Concordia Chiajna 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FCM Targu Mures 30 19 8 3 48 19 65
-------------------------
2 Steaua Bucharest 30 20 3 7 52 19 63
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 29 13 9 7 38 22 48
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 30 12 11 7 44 25 47
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Craiova 30 12 11 7 34 30 47
6 FC Botosani 30 12 9 9 35 32 45
7 FC Viitorul Constanta 30 11 9 10 40 44 42
8 Dinamo Bucharest 30 11 8 11 41 41 41
9 CSMS Iasi 29 10 8 11 28 31 38
10 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 30 9 8 13 36 39 35
11 Concordia Chiajna 30 7 13 10 32 38 34
12 Brasov 30 8 8 14 29 41 32
-------------------------
13 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 13 11 25 33 31
14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 30 7 10 13 26 38 31
15 Rapid Bucharest 29 7 8 14 18 35 29
16 CFR Cluj * 30 13 9 8 37 25 24
17 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 30 5 9 16 22 50 24
18 Otelul Galati 29 4 10 15 14 37 22
-------------------------
* Deducted 24 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 4
Otelul Galati v Petrolul Ploiesti (1530)
CSMS Iasi v Rapid Bucharest (1800)