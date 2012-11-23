Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Concordia Chiajna 2 Gloria Bistrita 1 Dinamo Bucharest 2 Otelul Galati 1 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Petrolul Ploiesti 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 16 13 2 1 37 12 41 ------------------------- 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 16 10 3 3 27 19 33 3 FC Astra 16 9 4 3 32 18 31 ------------------------- 4 Vaslui 16 8 4 4 26 18 28 ------------------------- 5 Petrolul Ploiesti 17 7 6 4 25 17 27 6 Dinamo Bucharest 17 7 5 5 25 20 26 7 CFR Cluj 16 7 4 5 31 20 25 8 Rapid Bucharest 16 7 4 5 19 18 25 9 Concordia Chiajna 17 6 5 6 17 21 23 10 Brasov 16 5 5 6 19 23 20 11 FC Viitorul Constanta 16 4 7 5 18 19 19 12 Gaz Metan Medias 17 5 4 8 17 25 19 13 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 16 5 3 8 21 30 18 14 Otelul Galati 17 4 7 6 20 22 17 ------------------------- 15 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 16 4 3 9 16 31 15 16 CSMS Iasi 16 4 2 10 14 21 14 17 Gloria Bistrita 17 2 5 10 13 32 11 18 Turnu Severin 16 1 5 10 12 23 8 ------------------------- * Otelul Galati deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v CFR Cluj (1600) Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Rapid Bucharest (1830) Sunday, November 25 FC Astra v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1830) Monday, November 26 Turnu Severin v FC Viitorul Constanta (1600) Vaslui v CSMS Iasi (1700) Brasov v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.