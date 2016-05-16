Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship play-offs Relegation Group matches on Monday Monday, May 16 FC Botosani 2 Universitatea Craiova 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 3 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 Sunday, May 15 CSMS Iasi 2 Concordia Chiajna 3 Friday, May 13 CFR Cluj 2 FC Voluntari 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSMS Iasi 11 4 4 3 11 9 35 2 CFR Cluj 11 5 4 2 20 7 33 3 Universitatea Craiova 11 5 2 4 14 11 33 4 FC Botosani 11 5 3 3 20 17 31 5 Concordia Chiajna 11 5 4 2 15 11 28 ------------------------- 6 FC Voluntari 11 3 1 7 11 19 22 ------------------------- 7 ACS Poli Timisoara 11 1 4 6 11 24 20 8 Petrolul Ploiesti 11 4 2 5 9 13 18 6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.