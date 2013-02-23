Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Concordia Chiajna 1 Turnu Severin 1
CSMS Iasi 0 Rapid Bucharest 1
Friday, February 22
Gaz Metan Medias 3 Gloria Bistrita 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 19 15 2 2 46 15 47
-------------------------
2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 20 11 5 4 31 25 38
3 FC Astra 19 11 4 4 40 21 37
-------------------------
4 Vaslui 19 10 5 4 30 18 35
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 19 9 5 5 37 24 32
6 Petrolul Ploiesti 19 8 7 4 27 17 31
7 Dinamo Bucharest 19 8 6 5 30 23 30
8 Rapid Bucharest 20 8 5 7 22 22 29
9 Brasov 19 7 5 7 26 27 26
10 Concordia Chiajna 20 6 7 7 19 29 25
11 Gaz Metan Medias 20 6 6 8 22 28 24
12 FC Viitorul Constanta 19 4 9 6 22 25 21
13 Otelul Galati 19 5 7 7 23 27 20
14 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 20 5 4 11 23 36 19
-------------------------
15 CSMS Iasi 20 5 3 12 18 26 18
16 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 19 4 5 10 18 34 17
17 Turnu Severin 20 2 7 11 19 31 13
18 Gloria Bistrita 20 2 6 12 14 39 12
-------------------------
* Otelul Galati deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Otelul Galati v Petrolul Ploiesti (1600)
Dinamo Bucharest v Brasov (1830)
Monday, February 25
FC Astra v FC Viitorul Constanta (1600)
Universitatea Cluj-Napoca v Steaua Bucharest (1730)
Vaslui v CFR Cluj (1830)