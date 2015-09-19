Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
CFR Cluj 1 FC Astra 1
CSMS Iasi 0 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Friday, September 18
FC Voluntari 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 2 FCM Targu Mures 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Astra 11 6 3 2 21 16 21
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 11 5 5 1 20 10 20
3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 11 5 4 2 14 11 19
4 Dinamo Bucharest 10 4 5 1 11 6 17
5 FCM Targu Mures 11 4 5 2 11 7 17
6 Steaua Bucharest 10 4 4 2 9 6 16
-------------------------
7 CFR Cluj * 11 5 4 2 16 10 13
8 Universitatea Craiova 10 3 3 4 10 9 12
9 ACS Poli Timisoara 11 3 3 5 6 12 12
10 CSMS Iasi 11 3 3 5 6 13 12
11 Concordia Chiajna 10 2 3 5 10 13 9
12 FC Botosani 10 1 4 5 6 12 7
13 FC Voluntari 11 0 5 6 6 17 5
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 10 1 5 4 7 11 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Petrolul Ploiesti v Universitatea Craiova (1530)
FC Botosani v Dinamo Bucharest (1800)
Monday, September 21
Steaua Bucharest v Concordia Chiajna (1800)