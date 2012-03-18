Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship on Sunday. Brasov 0 Otelul Galati 2 Steaua Bucharest 2 FC Astra 1 Saturday, March 17 CFR Cluj 2 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Dinamo Bucharest 1 Sportul Studentesc 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 2 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 2 Vointa Sibiu 0 Gaz Metan Medias 2 Friday, March 16 Concordia Chiajna 1 Rapid Bucharest 0 CS Mioveni 0 FCM Targu Mures 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR Cluj 21 14 4 3 41 15 46 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Bucharest 21 13 5 3 37 15 44 ------------------------- 3 Rapid Bucharest 21 12 5 4 33 19 41 4 Steaua Bucharest 21 12 5 4 28 15 41 ------------------------- 5 Vaslui 20 11 3 6 34 18 36 ------------------------- 6 Otelul Galati 21 10 5 6 19 15 35 7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 21 8 7 6 32 24 31 8 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 21 7 9 5 27 22 30 9 FC Astra 21 7 7 7 21 21 28 10 Gaz Metan Medias 21 7 4 10 29 34 25 11 Brasov 21 6 5 10 21 22 23 12 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 20 5 8 7 17 25 23 13 Sportul Studentesc 21 5 8 8 24 34 23 14 Vointa Sibiu 21 5 6 10 13 24 21 ------------------------- 15 Petrolul Ploiesti 21 4 7 10 18 27 19 16 FCM Targu Mures 21 3 9 9 17 26 18 17 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 5 12 14 36 17 18 CS Mioveni 21 2 4 15 13 46 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 19 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt v Vaslui (1830)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
